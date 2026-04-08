EC-TMC meeting turns stormy: CEC asks TMC delegation to 'get lost', Derek O’Brien shouts back

NEW DELHI: The meeting between a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the full bench of the Election Commission of India on Wednesday ended on a bitter note, with the TMC alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner asked them to “get lost”, while the Election Commission accused the delegation of “shouting.”

After the meeting, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien told mediapersons that the delegation submitted letters from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raised specific instances of poll officials allegedly having links with the BJP.

"Then he said, 'Get lost'. We have done eight to nine meetings with the Election Commission. Apart from the CEC, none of the other election commissioners spoke," O'Brien said.

"While we were walking out, one of my colleagues congratulated Gyanesh Kumar for being the only CEC to have notices moved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for his removal," O'Brien MP said.

However, sources in the Commission said that as the TMC MP raised his voice, the CEC asked him to maintain decorum in the Commission room, adding that “shouting and indecent behaviour is not appropriate.”