Amit Shah releases BJP's West Bengal poll manifesto; promises Rs 3,000 to women every month, UCC in six months

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP's election manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

Shah slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that its 15-year tenure had been detrimental to the State. He said the TMC secured its second term in 2016 on “false promises” and retained power in 2021 through “corruption and a nexus with infiltrators.”

Positioning the BJP’s manifesto as a roadmap for change, Shah said the party would implement the Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal within six months of forming the government. He added that the proposed framework would ensure “one law for all” and guarantee citizens the freedom to practise their religion.

Among key welfare promises, Shah announced that a BJP government would provide Rs 3,000 directly into the bank accounts of every woman in the State. He also pledged 33% reservation for women in all government jobs, including in the police force.

Focusing on governance and security, Shah said the BJP would adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards infiltration, strengthen border security, and curb cattle smuggling. He emphasised that law and order would be a priority under a BJP administration.

For government employees, Shah promised implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission within 45 days of the BJP coming to power.

Highlighting cultural initiatives, he said the party would establish a ‘Vande Mataram Museum’ to promote and preserve Bengal’s rich heritage.

(With inputs from PTI)