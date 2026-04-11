West Bengal school jobs scam: ED raids former education min Partha Chatterjee's home ahead of polls

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday carried out a five-hour raid at the residence of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the school jobs scam, officials said.

Officials from the agency reached Chatterjee's house in the Naktala area around 10.45 am after central forces cordoned off the premises.

The central agency also questioned him, an ED official said.

The search came ahead of the assembly elections to be held on April 23 and 29.

The ED team, including a woman official, left the residence at 4.30 pm, but did not talk to the waiting media persons on the nearby road.

The former minister did not come out of his residence to meet the media despite requests.

Chatterjee was released on bail on November 11, 2025, after spending over three years (39 months) in custody following his arrest by the ED on July 23, 2022, in connection with the scam.

He had secured conditional bail from the Supreme Court in the CBI-probed case in August 2025 and subsequently in other related cases before being released from judicial custody.

He had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata before his release.