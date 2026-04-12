EC reshuffles 12 police officers in poll-bound West Bengal, revamps Kolkata Police posts

The Election Commission of India has ordered the transfer of 12 officers in Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police ahead of polls in the state.

In Kolkata Police, several senior officers have been shifted from key positions. DIG (CID) Soma Das Mitra has been posted as Joint Commissioner (Crime), while Sudip Sarkar, earlier DIG (Personnel), has been appointed Joint Commissioner (Headquarters), reported news agency PTI.

DIG (Special Task Force) Debasmita Das has been moved as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence), officials said.

The poll panel has also replaced the Deputy Commissioners of the North, South, East and South-East divisions. VSR Ananthanag has been appointed DC (South), while Pradip Kumar Yadav will take charge as DC (North).

Saikat Ghosh, previously DC of Bhangar Division, has been transferred as DC (South-East), and Prashant Choudhury, SP of the Counter Insurgency Force, has been posted as DC (East).

Apart from these, several other officers have been transferred across multiple police districts and commissionerates in the state, officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)