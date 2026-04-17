Abhishek Banerjee dares Amit Shah to be in Kolkata on counting day, alleges BJP intimidation

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be present in Kolkata on the day of counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections, while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of intimidating party workers ahead of the polls.

Addressing an election rally at Bhagabanpur in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee expressed confidence that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would return to power for a fourth consecutive term with a strong mandate.

“If you have the courage, be in Kolkata on the day of counting, we will see then,” he said.

Polling to the 294-member Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Alleging threats from BJP leaders, Banerjee said Trinamool Congress workers were being intimidated. “The Home Minister is saying that Trinamool workers should not step out of their homes or they will be jailed. I want to tell him that no one has the courage to come here and threaten the people of Bengal,” he said.

With a keen contest anticipated between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, Banerjee hinted at political retaliation. “I have prepared a list, block by block, panchayat by panchayat. Accounts will be settled with interest and principal,” he said.

The BJP has, in the past, alleged that several of its workers were killed or intimidated under Trinamool rule.

Banerjee also accused the Centre of using agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Income Tax Department, and the Election Commission to influence the electoral process. “Nothing will work. The more you malign us, the stronger we will become,” he said.

Framing the contest as one between “Delhi’s power” and the “people of Bengal”, he said, “On one side are powerful institutions and leaders from Delhi, and on the other side are 10 crore people of Bengal and a woman in slippers,” in an apparent reference to the Chief Minister.

He further accused the BJP of insulting Bengalis by branding them as “Bangladeshi” and targeting their food habits, and urged voters to give a “fitting reply” through the ballot.

Reiterating welfare assurances, Banerjee said schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar would continue. “As long as the Trinamool Congress is there, mothers will keep receiving Lakshmir Bhandar,” he said, calling on voters to turn out in large numbers to ensure a decisive mandate for the party.

(With inputs from PTI)