IIT Kharagpur student from Ahmedabad found dead on campus; police suspect suicide

KOLKATA: Yet another incident of an alleged suicide of a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur in West Bengal rocked the campus on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jaiveer Singh Dodia (21), a third-year mechanical engineering student from Ahmedabad.

According to police sources, he died on Saturday morning after allegedly jumping from the eighth floor of a hostel building. He was staying at the Nehru Hall hostel.

Police said his body was first spotted in the morning by campus security personnel near the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall, who alerted the institute authorities. Officers from Hijli police station under Kharagpur Town police rushed to the spot and took him to B.C. Roy Hospital inside the campus, where doctors declared him dead.

IIT-Kharagpur officials said they are cooperating with the investigation. “The matter is under inquiry, and all necessary steps are being taken in coordination with the police,” an institute official said.

Police officials investigating the case said they are checking whether any suicide note has been recovered and are speaking to his classmates and family members. The body has been sent to Medinipur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.