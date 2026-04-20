Dharmendra Pradhan targets Mamata Banerjee over law and order, corruption claims

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the state has slipped into “chaos, appeasement and corruption” under the rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In a post on X, Pradhan claimed that the situation in West Bengal has deteriorated significantly, reducing the TMC’s popular slogan “Maa, Mati, Manush” to what he described as an empty phrase. He argued that public confidence in governance has eroded, adding that a state once known for its progressive outlook and cultural vibrancy is now facing growing instability and distrust.

The Union minister further alleged a breakdown in law and order, blaming what he called entrenched corruption and a “syndicate raj” for weakening administrative systems and stalling development. He also criticised what he termed “politics of appeasement,” saying it has disrupted social harmony and hindered progress.

Pradhan raised concerns over the condition of key sections of society, asserting that farmers are not receiving fair prices for their produce, while unemployment among youth has led to rising migration and frustration. He also claimed that concerns over women’s safety have increased amid what he described as a worsening crime situation.

Projecting a political shift, Pradhan said public anger against the ruling dispensation is mounting and would be reflected in the upcoming Assembly elections. He expressed confidence that voters would deliver a decisive mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a separate post, he accused the TMC government of attempting to undermine citizens’ rights by favouring infiltrators, a claim he said is being widely opposed across the state. He reiterated that issues such as unemployment, women’s safety, and farmers’ distress remain pressing concerns, and asserted that voters would respond through the ballot box.

(With inputs from PTI)