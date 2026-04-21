Malda mango traders seek improved air connectivity to boost exports

The Malda Mango Association has renewed its demand for the reopening of Malda airport, saying it would significantly boost direct exports of the district’s famed mangoes and improve earnings for farmers and traders.

Malda, one of India’s leading mango-producing districts, is expected to record a harvest of around 4–5 lakh metric tonnes this season—broadly in line with previous years. Stakeholders say an operational air cargo facility would allow exporters to ship mangoes directly to overseas markets, reducing delays and post-harvest losses while improving price realisation for growers.

The association has also called for the development of mango-based processing units and faster certification processes to support international trade.

Speaking to ANI, Ujjal Saha, President of the Malda Merchant Association, said West Bengal leads mango production in the country, with Malda contributing the highest share within the state.

He noted that the district’s output could reach nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes this year and highlighted Malda’s identity as the “Mango City,” with its produce enjoying strong recognition across India.

Saha also pointed to three mango varieties from the district—Fazli, Khirsapati (Himsagar) and Lakshmanbhog—that have received Geographical Indication (GI) tags, adding to their market value. He said Malda is home to around 150 varieties of mangoes, some of which already have demand in overseas markets.

According to him, limited exports currently reach regions such as Europe and the Middle East, but logistical constraints continue to hinder growth. He stressed that improved air connectivity under the UDAN scheme, or the reopening of the airport, could significantly expand export potential.

“Mangoes are central to Malda’s agro-based economy. Without proper air connectivity, direct exports are not feasible,” he said.

Traders and growers echoed similar concerns. Pritam Sarkar, a local mango businessman, said the demand for reopening the airport has been raised repeatedly, especially during election periods, but has seen little follow-up.