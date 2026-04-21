Malda mango traders seek improved air connectivity to boost exports

The Malda Mango Association has renewed its demand for the reopening of Malda airport, saying it would significantly boost direct exports of the district’s famed mangoes and improve earnings for farmers and traders.
Malda, one of India’s leading mango-producing districts, is expected to record a harvest of around 4–5 lakh metric tonnes this season—broadly in line with previous years. Stakeholders say an operational air cargo facility would allow exporters to ship mangoes directly to overseas markets, reducing delays and post-harvest losses while improving price realisation for growers.
The association has also called for the development of mango-based processing units and faster certification processes to support international trade.
Speaking to ANI, Ujjal Saha, President of the Malda Merchant Association, said West Bengal leads mango production in the country, with Malda contributing the highest share within the state.
He noted that the district’s output could reach nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes this year and highlighted Malda’s identity as the “Mango City,” with its produce enjoying strong recognition across India.
Saha also pointed to three mango varieties from the district—Fazli, Khirsapati (Himsagar) and Lakshmanbhog—that have received Geographical Indication (GI) tags, adding to their market value. He said Malda is home to around 150 varieties of mangoes, some of which already have demand in overseas markets.
According to him, limited exports currently reach regions such as Europe and the Middle East, but logistical constraints continue to hinder growth. He stressed that improved air connectivity under the UDAN scheme, or the reopening of the airport, could significantly expand export potential.
“Mangoes are central to Malda’s agro-based economy. Without proper air connectivity, direct exports are not feasible,” he said.
Traders and growers echoed similar concerns. Pritam Sarkar, a local mango businessman, said the demand for reopening the airport has been raised repeatedly, especially during election periods, but has seen little follow-up.
Another trader, Arpit Mandal, said agencies such as APEDA provide export support and subsidies, but infrastructure gaps remain a major challenge. He added that with production expected to remain strong, investment in food processing units is essential, given the fruit’s short shelf life.
“There is global demand for mango pulp, but without processing facilities, a large portion of the produce is wasted,” he said, adding that both processing infrastructure and air connectivity are crucial for scaling exports.
A separate trader, speaking anonymously, said multiple representations have been made to both state and central authorities, including ministries and export bodies, but responses have been limited so far.
Farmer Krishna Mandal said Malda mangoes fetch significantly higher prices in markets outside the district compared to local rates of around ₹10–15 per kilogram. He added that growers have urged elected representatives to take concrete steps to improve market access and exports.
Malda’s mango cultivation spans nearly 31,500 hectares and supports an estimated 10 lakh people directly or indirectly through farming and trade, making it a key pillar of the district’s rural economy.
(With inputs from ANI)