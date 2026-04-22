Actor Nusrat Jahan appears before ED in housing fraud case

Actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Salt Lake office in Kolkata in connection with an alleged housing fraud case, officials said, according to PTI.

Jahan, accompanied by her husband, actor Yash Dasgupta, arrived at the CGO Complex in the morning but declined to speak to reporters.

“She has been summoned in connection with an ongoing investigation into a housing fraud case. Certain new information has emerged over the past few months, necessitating her appearance,” an ED official said, PTI reported.

The central agency is probing allegations of fraud linked to a housing project in Rajarhat, where a firm had allegedly collected money from buyers on the promise of providing flats but failed to deliver. According to officials, Jahan was previously associated as a director of the company under scrutiny.

She had earlier been questioned by the agency in 2023 for nearly six hours in connection with the same case.

The complaint was lodged by BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, who alleged that over 400 senior citizens were duped by the firm during 2014–15 after being promised 1,000 sq ft flats in exchange for payments of around Rs 5.5 lakh each.

The complainants allegedly neither received the flats nor refunds.

Jahan has denied all allegations, including any association with the company as a director, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)