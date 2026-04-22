Shah calls Kolkata a ‘city of slums’ under Mamata rule; TMC says BJP insulted Bengal

KOLKATA: Amit Shah on Wednesday alleged that under the rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the erstwhile Left Front, Kolkata had turned into a “city of slums” where infiltrators were being settled.

The ruling Trinamool Congress hit back, accusing him of insulting the people of Bengal.

Addressing an election rally at Dum Dum in the eastern fringes of Kolkata, Shah charged the TMC government with using "infiltrators as a vote bank" and said Kolkata's lost glory needs to be restored.

"The whole city, indeed the whole of Bengal, should vote to free itself from infiltrators. Vote to restore Kolkata's lost glory. Under the rules of Didi and (previous) Communists, the entire city has today been turned into a kind of a city of slums (Jhoparpatti ka Sheher)," Shah alleged.

He said several cities across the country were becoming slum-free, but alleged that the TMC government had no interest in such measures.

"There are many cities in the country that are becoming slum-free. But Didi (Mamata Banerjee) does not seem to feel any need for that. She only wants to settle infiltrators in the slums and turn them into her vote bank," Shah alleged.

Stepping up his attack on Banerjee, Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would unseat the TMC in the assembly polls, the first phase of which will be held on Thursday.