Jadavpur University Row: Mamata Banerjee counters Modi, calls student protests ‘democracy in motion’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of undermining the reputation of Jadavpur University and misrepresenting student protests on its campus.

In a post on X, Banerjee expressed dismay over the Prime Minister’s remarks, questioning his description of the university’s students. She highlighted the institution’s consistent performance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), noting that it has repeatedly been ranked among the country’s top universities. She argued that students at Jadavpur University earn their place through merit and should be recognised for their intellectual capacity and critical thinking, rather than being portrayed negatively.

Banerjee further broadened her criticism by challenging the Centre’s interpretation of “anarchy.” She contended that student protests are a legitimate expression of democratic values, while describing anarchy instead as systemic injustice and failures in governance. Her remarks referenced issues such as the use of force in governance, the treatment of farmers, alleged political interference in criminal justice, and social divisions along religious lines. She also criticised the government for what she described as a lack of accountability and inadequate response to unrest in Manipur.

Defending the university’s legacy, Banerjee said student demonstrations should be seen as “democracy in motion” rather than a breakdown of order. She also invoked the institution’s historical roots, noting its association with early nationalist figures such as Sri Aurobindo, and urged that neither the university nor Bengal’s image be tarnished.