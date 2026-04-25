ED conducts fresh raids in West Bengal PDS scam case ahead of second phase of polls

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations in West Bengal as part of its money laundering investigation into an alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam, officials said, according to PTI.
Searches were underway at around nine premises linked to suppliers and exporters in Kolkata, Burdwan and Habra, including that of Niranjan Chandra Saha, they added. The action is being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
This is not the first time the central agency has carried out raids in the case.
West Bengal is scheduled to go to the second phase of Assembly elections on April 29, while the first phase of polling was held on April 23.
According to the ED, the money laundering case originates from an October 2020 FIR registered by Basirhat police based on a complaint by a deputy commissioner of customs at the Ghojadanga land customs station. The complaint alleged large-scale diversion of wheat under the PDS meant for welfare distribution.
Investigators have alleged that wheat procured at lower prices through illegal channels was diverted in collusion with suppliers, licensed distributors, dealers and middlemen. Large quantities were then siphoned off from the supply chain and stored at multiple locations.
To conceal its origin, accused persons allegedly removed or altered gunny bags marked with Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state government identifiers, refilled them, and passed off the wheat as legitimate stock for sale in the open market or for export, the agency has claimed.
The ED has previously arrested former West Bengal food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick and others in connection with the same case.
(With inputs from PTI)