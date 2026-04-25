ED conducts fresh raids in West Bengal PDS scam case ahead of second phase of polls

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations in West Bengal as part of its money laundering investigation into an alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam, officials said, according to PTI.

Searches were underway at around nine premises linked to suppliers and exporters in Kolkata, Burdwan and Habra, including that of Niranjan Chandra Saha, they added. The action is being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This is not the first time the central agency has carried out raids in the case.

West Bengal is scheduled to go to the second phase of Assembly elections on April 29, while the first phase of polling was held on April 23.