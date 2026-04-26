EC orders probe after video showing voter intimidation surfaces in Bengal's Diamond Harbour

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Sunday ordered a probe after a video purportedly showing bike-borne men intimidating locals in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency ahead of the second phase of polls in West Bengal surfaced on social media, a senior official said.

Soon after the matter came to light, the poll panel lodged a formal complaint at the Diamond Harbour police station. Officials said a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

"The Election Commission is addressing the matter so that these threats get curbed by today," the official told PTI.

Campaigning for the second phase of the Assembly polls on April 29 will end on Monday evening.

Police said the case was registered at the Diamond Harbour police station on Sunday under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with criminal intimidation and unlawful acts.

This came days after the state government, acting on a directive from the poll panel, suspended five officers posted in the Diamond Harbour police district and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them for alleged "serious misconduct" and failure to maintain neutrality.