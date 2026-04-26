ED raids multiple Kolkata locations in probe against fugitive ‘Sona Pappu’ in land grab, fraud cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kolkata in connection with alleged land grabbing and financial fraud cases linked to fugitive criminal ‘Sona Pappu’, a senior official said.

The raids were carried out at the residences of two businessmen in the Anandapur and Alipore areas, he added.

"The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities and suspected links with absconding accused Sona Pappu," the ED official said, requesting anonymity.

Sona Pappu, who is considered a key accused in cases related to land grabbing and financial fraud, has been on the run for some time.

Officials believe he maintained close ties with several businessmen, prompting the agency to widen its probe.

"We have obtained crucial leads during questioning, which led us to these premises," the agency official said.

The ED is examining the role of the two businessmen in the alleged financial misconduct, and whether they acted as conduits for illicit transactions, he added.

Further investigation is underway, and more searches are likely, ED sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)