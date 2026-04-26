Election Commission warns West Bengal police over voter intimidation during assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday issued a stern warning to the Kolkata Police and South 24 Parganas district police, cautioning them against any lapses in maintaining law and order during the upcoming second phase of polling on April 29.

According to ECI sources, the poll panel has made it clear that strict disciplinary action would be taken against officers found negligent in dealing with incidents such as voter intimidation or the use of explosives to create fear among the electorate. Officers at the ground level, particularly OCs and ICs, have been specifically instructed to take immediate action in such cases.

According to a source, “Senior officials, including the Kolkata Police Commissioner, Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Commissioners (DCPs) and officers at the level of Officers-in-Charge (OCs) and Inspectors-in-Charge (ICs), have been put on notice.”

In a directive, ECI emphasised that any instance of explosives being used or threatening tactics being employed within an officer’s jurisdiction will invite severe and unprecedented consequences, the sources said, adding that they have been instructed to act swiftly and ensure that any such materials are identified and seized within 24 hours without exception.

“The warning was further reiterated during a high-level coordination meeting between election officials and police authorities from Kolkata and South 24 Parganas. The meeting, attended by officers across ranks, was led by Subrata Gupta, the Commission-appointed Special Poll Observer for West Bengal,” the source said.