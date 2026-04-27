Mamata confident of coming to power in West Bengal for fourth term

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was confident of returning to power for a fourth consecutive term since 2011, when her party first formed the government in the state by defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

During a roadshow in south Kolkata on the last day of campaigning for the second and final phase of Assembly elections in the remaining 142 constituencies, Mamata expressed confidence in her party’s victory.

The second phase covers seven districts, including Kolkata’s 11 key seats such as Bhabanipur, where Mamata is contesting against BJP candidate and outgoing Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Other seats include Chowringhee, Ballygunge, Rashbehari, Kasba, Kolkata Port, Entally, Shyampukur, Jorasanko and Cossipore-Belgachhia.

“Don’t get influenced by what the BJP leaders are saying. After the first phase elections in 152 seats in 16 districts the BJP has realized that we are coming back to power in Bengal for fourth term with an overwhelming majority,” the outgoing CM said.

Mamata also urged voters to reach polling booths early in the morning to cast their votes.