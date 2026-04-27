Mamata confident of coming to power in West Bengal for fourth term

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was confident of returning to power for a fourth consecutive term since 2011, when her party first formed the government in the state by defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Front.
During a roadshow in south Kolkata on the last day of campaigning for the second and final phase of Assembly elections in the remaining 142 constituencies, Mamata expressed confidence in her party’s victory.
The second phase covers seven districts, including Kolkata’s 11 key seats such as Bhabanipur, where Mamata is contesting against BJP candidate and outgoing Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Other seats include Chowringhee, Ballygunge, Rashbehari, Kasba, Kolkata Port, Entally, Shyampukur, Jorasanko and Cossipore-Belgachhia.
“Don’t get influenced by what the BJP leaders are saying. After the first phase elections in 152 seats in 16 districts the BJP has realized that we are coming back to power in Bengal for fourth term with an overwhelming majority,” the outgoing CM said.
Mamata also urged voters to reach polling booths early in the morning to cast their votes.
The roadshow started from Sulekha crossing in Jadavpur and ended at Gopalnagar intersection, covering around 6 km. She was accompanied by several Trinamool Congress leaders, including outgoing ministers Firhad Hakim and Zaved Khan, MLA Debashis Kumar, and Sagarika Ghosh and Sushmita Dev.
Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour, together addressed more than 100 rallies across the state over the past one and a half months, seeking votes for party candidates contesting in 291 seats.
The ruling party has dropped 74 sitting MLAs this time, citing their performance during the past five years. The decision led to resentment among several leaders, with some making statements against the party leadership after the candidate list was announced.
After the first phase of polling held on April 23, Mamata claimed that the party had already reached the doorstep of victory. Abhishek Banerjee also said Trinamool was expected to win 130 out of 152 seats in the first phase.
The results will be declared on May 4.