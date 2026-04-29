'A parallel administrative structure' led by central forces created in West Bengal: Akhilesh Yadav

'A parallel administrative structure' led by central forces has been created in West Bengal to influence elections, said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, urging voters to oppose 'misuse of officials.'

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav said, "In Bengal, 'Didi' is going to win with historic votes. The people of Bengal are voting in large numbers in her favour."

He claimed that, for the first time, a parallel system has been created alongside the existing administration.

"What we are witnessing is that a parallel structure has been set up through central forces. From top to bottom, an entirely separate chain of command has been established," he asserted.

The SP chief further alleged that even at the level of the Director General of Police (DGP), there were indications of interference.

"Names are being suggested for who the DGP should be, and in every district, an IPS officer has been placed ahead of the district police chief," he said.

Yadav also accused certain officials of acting under pressure or inducement.

"There are officers (who are posted in WB) who have already been given benefits, or have been assured of future gains. Some have been sent because there is pressure on them due to investigations or other reasons," he claimed.

Drawing a parallel with Uttar Pradesh, he alleged that similar tactics were used in the Rampur Lok Sabha by-election.