Back in Kolkata after 19 years, Taslima Nasrin says city 'shows me to dream again'

KOLKATA: Bangladesh-born author Taslima Nasrin was accorded a civic reception at Kolkata's Rabindra Sadan on Saturday evening, where she said the city had given her hope again after years of exile.

"Kolkata, the city, which made me cry now shows me to dream again. I am returning to my life that has already been lost," she said.

Addressing the programme, the exiled writer said that Kolkata had reopened its doors to her after years of injustice.

“With opening of the door for me in Kolkata proves that injustice can be done for long time but not permanently. Kolkata, what wrong I have done with you. Bangladesh had exiled me 32 years ago but a country can’t be restricted within a map only. People’s love is my country.”

She also thanked the West Bengal government for ensuring her security.

“I am grateful to the West Bengal government for giving me security,” she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who attended the felicitation programme at Rabindra Sadan, assured Taslima of full security whenever she visits the state, saying everyone was free to exercise their right to free speech under the new BJP government.

Addressing the gathering while sharing the dais with the author, the Chief Minister said it was his government's responsibility to ensure her safety whenever she visited West Bengal.

“It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister of this state- Suvendu Adhikari - to provide you full security in West Bengal. With the change of guard in power, there has also been a change in the system in the state,” Suvendu said.