West Bengal STF arrests woman over alleged honey-trap network linked to suspected JeM operative

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a Jharkhand woman allegedly linked to a 'honey-trap' network used by suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Mohammad Hamim Mondal to gather information on political leaders, officials said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Arpita Sarkar, was arrested from Sahibganj district of Jharkhand on Friday, they said.

Sarkar, a resident of the Barharwa area of Sahibganj, was allegedly in regular contact with Mondal through WhatsApp, officials said, adding that chats between the two had been recovered during the investigation.

The STF arrested Mondal from his rented apartment in a housing complex in Bardhaman town on Thursday.

He is suspected to be part of an ISI-backed network tasked with collecting intelligence on VIPs, including BJP leaders, recruiting operatives and laying the groundwork for possible terror activities in the state, they said.

Mondal allegedly used Sarkar to establish contacts with influential political leaders in West Bengal and collect personal information about them, they said.

"Sarkar allegedly played a key role in a 'honey-trap' network used to lure targets as part of the suspected module's activities. Our investigation suggests that the accused attempted to build a network to access sensitive personal information of certain political personalities," an official said.

"The woman was allegedly used to develop contacts and facilitate the collection of such information. We are verifying the digital evidence and examining the exact nature of her role," he added.

The woman has already been brought to Purba Bardhaman and is scheduled to be produced before a court later in the day.

It is being probed whether the information allegedly collected by her was intended to be used for planning attacks, officials said.

Police said Mondal's ancestral home is in Dirghanagar village in the Monteswar police station area of Purba Bardhaman.

His father, Moniruddin, has been living in Howrah's Pilkhana area since 1998 for work.

Mondal, along with his family, had recently shifted to the rented flat in the housing complex from where he was arrested, they said.