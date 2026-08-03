West Bengal Minister Umesh Rai claims arrested JeM operative demanded Rs 5 crore

KOLKATA: West Bengal Minister of State for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Umesh Rai on Monday claimed that arrested alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative Hamim Mondal had demanded Rs 5 crore from him and knew details about his family.

According to the Special Task Force (STF), Rai and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari were among the alleged targets of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit during the ongoing investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Rai said, “They knew everything about what my wife and son do and other details. And I suspected that someone from my locality might be involved in the move. With arrests of the JeM operatives, it’s now clear about the mastermind.”

Hamim earlier lived in the Pilkhana area of north Howrah before shifting to Bardhaman.

“I hope, some others will also be arrested apart from the accused in the case. No one will be spared as per law,” the minister said. He added, “I was asked to pay Rs 5 crore, which I have never seen. It means that those people who have given information about me to them was wrong. They thought that they would extort the money by threatening me but they failed because of the wrong attempt.”

Recalling the alleged threat call, Rai said, “One day, I got a phone call suddenly and the caller told me to forgive me if I pay him five crore rupees. I responded seeking to know about what wrong I have done with you that you want to forgive me. And five crore rupees for what? And why?”

“He threatened my Chief Minister and me to blow up. I told him okay, let’s see how can you blow us up. Since then, they didn’t contact me but their main target was the Chief Minister,” he added.