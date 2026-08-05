ISF MLA alleges Bengal police removing loudspeakers from mosques

KOLKATA: Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Nawsad Siddiqui on Wednesday alleged that the West Bengal Police were removing loudspeakers used as public address systems from mosques across the state, triggering a fresh controversy.

The ISF legislator from Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas has written to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) S N Gupta, seeking clarification on the alleged action.

Siddiqui alleged that police officers in several districts were either removing loudspeakers or forcing mosque committees to do so. He urged the state police chief to conduct a proper inquiry into the matter.

"If there are specific complaints regarding noise pollution caused by loudspeakers, action should be taken only after a proper investigation, issuance of notice, and an opportunity to be heard, in accordance with the law," Siddiqui wrote in his letter.

"Under no circumstances should action be taken against religious institutions through oral instructions or by force," he added.

Siddiqui further said such actions appeared to violate Articles 14, 19, 21 and 25 to 28 of the Constitution, which guarantee fundamental rights, including the right to freedom of religion.

According to the letter, he has been receiving complaints from several districts alleging that police are issuing notices regarding the use of loudspeakers at political, social and religious programmes.

In many cases, police have also allegedly prohibited the use of loudspeakers, claimed Siddiqui, the sole ISF MLA and an ally of the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

He has also sought clarification from the DGP on whether any such instructions had been issued by his office. If so, Siddiqui requested that a copy of the order be shared with him as well as the concerned mosque committees.

He further urged the DGP to initiate disciplinary action against any police officer found to have abused their authority or acted arbitrarily.

Siddiqui also requested the police department to issue a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent such incidents in the future. He warned that such actions could adversely affect communal harmony and urged the DGP to look into the matter urgently and take appropriate steps.

The ISF MLA noted that the state government had already directed mosques to lower the volume of loudspeakers in accordance with the West Bengal Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules. However, he alleged that the current approach adopted by the police was creating "fear, anxiety and confusion" among the public.