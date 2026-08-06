Kolkata Diary: Indian Statistical Institute faculty opposes ISI Bill, 2026

ISI-Kolkata faculty opposes ISI Bill, 2026

The faculty of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata has started an online petition opposing the ISI Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. According to the petition, no review committee set up by the Centre over the decades to assess ISI’s progress had recommended repealing the ISI Act. The aggrieved teachers said that the bill has been introduced without any discussion with the institute. According to the proposed bill, the board of governors will be responsible for the “general superintendence, direction and control” and will have the authority to frame, amend or rescind norms.