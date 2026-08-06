Kolkata Diary: Indian Statistical Institute faculty opposes ISI Bill, 2026

ISI-Kolkata faculty opposes ISI Bill, 2026
The faculty of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata has started an online petition opposing the ISI Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. According to the petition, no review committee set up by the Centre over the decades to assess ISI’s progress had recommended repealing the ISI Act. The aggrieved teachers said that the bill has been introduced without any discussion with the institute. According to the proposed bill, the board of governors will be responsible for the “general superintendence, direction and control” and will have the authority to frame, amend or rescind norms.
BOPs along Bangladesh border to get electricity
After the recent arrest of suspected operatives of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) by the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police, the government has decided to install adequate high-power electricity connections in all 98 border outposts (BOP) covering 227 km in seven blocks along the India-Bangladesh border in the North Dinajpur district. The administration has also decided to provide adequate drinking water supply in the BOPs for BSF personnel. Abhijit Sebhale, DM of North Dinajpur said, “In order to strengthen security arrangements along the border, a proper high-power electricity supply will be provided in all the BOPs.”
Delay in documents on Bhabanipur polls irks HC
Delay in submission of documents in connection with the Bhabanipur assembly polls where former Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari has irked the Calcutta HC. Expressing displeasure over the yet-to-be-submitted documents of the recently held assembly polls in Bhabanipur, Justice Krishna Rao issued an order, asking the registrar general of the court to write to the state to send the documents and fixed the matter for hearing after four weeks. The judge was supposed to hear a plea filed by Mamata Banerjee challenging the poll result in which CM Suvendu Adhikari defeated her by a margin of over 15,000 votes.
SUBHENDU MAITI
Our correspondent in West Bengal
subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com