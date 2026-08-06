SC stays arrest of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sumit Roy in Salboni land-grab case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Personal Assistant Sumit Roy, in connection with the Salboni land-grabbing case.

The top court, however, directed him to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

On August 3, the Calcutta High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Roy in connection with the alleged government land fraud case being investigated by the Salboni Police.

The case was registered under penal provisions relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

On Thursday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna took note of submissions of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Roy, in the case and protected him from any coercive action.

"The petitioner is to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. He should not be accompanied by any advocate or any other person. He shall remain available for any investigation from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm with the usual breaks. However, his arrest will remain stayed," the bench ordered.

Sankaranarayanan said that his client had already been granted anticipatory bail by the Calcutta High Court in another case relating to the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

He also said that the FIR in the present case was registered only after the new government assumed office.