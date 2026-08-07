Abhishek Banerjee moves Supreme Court against HC order denying foreign travel for eye treatment

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour, on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order rejecting his plea to travel abroad for eye treatment. The apex court is likely to hear the matter next week.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court dismissed Banerjee's plea and directed him to undergo treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital and the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME&R).

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said the court, not being a medical expert, required an independent medical opinion before deciding whether treatment abroad was necessary. The court directed the formation of a special medical board headed by an ophthalmologist at SSKM Hospital to examine Banerjee and submit a report directly to the court on whether overseas treatment was required.

The court said it would decide on his request to travel abroad after examining the medical report.

Rebecca John, senior advocate appearing for Banerjee, argued that her client wanted to continue treatment with the specialist who had earlier operated on him in the United States. She said Banerjee was unwilling to undergo treatment at SSKM Hospital.

Justice Bhattacharyya also observed that several petitions against Banerjee were pending before the court.