Abhishek Banerjee moves Supreme Court against HC order denying foreign travel for eye treatment

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour, on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order rejecting his plea to travel abroad for eye treatment. The apex court is likely to hear the matter next week.
On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court dismissed Banerjee's plea and directed him to undergo treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital and the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME&R).
Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said the court, not being a medical expert, required an independent medical opinion before deciding whether treatment abroad was necessary. The court directed the formation of a special medical board headed by an ophthalmologist at SSKM Hospital to examine Banerjee and submit a report directly to the court on whether overseas treatment was required.
The court said it would decide on his request to travel abroad after examining the medical report.
Rebecca John, senior advocate appearing for Banerjee, argued that her client wanted to continue treatment with the specialist who had earlier operated on him in the United States. She said Banerjee was unwilling to undergo treatment at SSKM Hospital.
Justice Bhattacharyya also observed that several petitions against Banerjee were pending before the court.
The state opposed Banerjee's plea, arguing that there was no medical emergency requiring treatment abroad and that allowing him to travel could affect ongoing investigations in cases against him.
During the hearing, the court repeatedly observed that if treatment could be provided in India, there was no need to travel overseas.
“It is important for him to get treatment but if it can be done in Kolkata or anywhere in India then there is no need to go abroad…..whether it is abroad is immaterial. It is ensured that he will get appropriate treatment,” the court observed.
Banerjee's counsel argued that the pending criminal cases against him carried a maximum punishment of three years and were mostly bailable offences. The counsel also said Banerjee had earlier been allowed to travel abroad for treatment during Enforcement Directorate proceedings and had returned to India after travelling overseas in 2023 and 2025.
On August 3, the Supreme Court directed the Calcutta High Court to decide Banerjee's plea within a week. Following the direction, the High Court heard the matter on Wednesday and rejected his request.
Banerjee had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to travel abroad for treatment. He suffered eye injuries in a road accident on the Durgapur Expressway in Hooghly district in 2016.