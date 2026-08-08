Two NCPI MPs meet Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari amid speculation over political equations

KOLKATA: A day after attending a breakfast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, two NCPI MPs from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Abu Taher Khan and Khalilur Rahman, on Saturday met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Khan, the Murshidabad MP, and Rahman, the Jangipur MP, reached Nabanna around 11.30 am and discussed issues related to development works in their respective constituencies.

According to NCPI sources, the two MPs also raised issues related to problems arising from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Murshidabad.

The meeting came amid speculation over the political position of Khan, Rahman and Behrampore MP Yusuf Pathan after the three Muslim MPs, along with other NCPI MPs, skipped two consecutive NDA meetings. Their absence had triggered speculation about a possible return to the Trinamool Congress.

On Friday, a group of rebel Trinamool Congress MLAs, who describe themselves as the 'real Trinamool' and are led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, also met Adhikari at Nabanna and discussed issues related to the SIR exercise across the state.

Khan, Rahman and Pathan had earlier expressed dissent within the party, adding to speculation about their political future. They had said they skipped the NDA meetings because of their alleged discomfort over the BJP's opposition to Muslims.