Former Bengal CM Mamata faces 'chor' slogans, mud and slippers during visit to deceased TMC worker's family

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests from locals on Sunday while she, along with Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen, was on her way to meet the family members of a deceased party worker at Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district.

Locals allegedly backed by the ruling BJP attacked Banerjee’s car three times and raised slogans of ‘chor, chor (thief)’ as her convoy was passing through Bijpur Road, close to Kanchrapara. The protesters also hurled mud and slippers at her car, claiming that she had come to the spot to provoke political unrest in the area.

Spearheading her attack on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata told reporters, "Forget about my security. Police are patronising the lumpen backed by the BJP. Bengal is now under the control of lumpen and we will move the court against the well-planned attack on me."

"I could have died here. My head could have been injured. They have hurled big brick pieces on my car. Police are protecting the BJP," she alleged.

Mamata faced such a protest for the first time since the Trinamool Congress suffered a crushing defeat to the BJP in the Bengal Assembly polls, with her car being attacked.

While reacting to the incident, CMAdhikari said, “She gets Z plus category security arrangements. She went to the spot to do politics without giving prior information to police. Despite that, police led by one deputy commissioner of police have given her proper support and ensured her security.”

“The family members of the deceased have also understood her intention of taking political mileage in the name of meeting them. It was a spontaneous mass protest against her without carrying any flag of the BJP. No one of the BJP was found there during the protest. You (Mamata) should use an earphone to avoid ‘chor’ slogans in future,” he told reporters.