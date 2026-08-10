CM Suvendu visits family of TMC worker who died in Halisahar police lockup, announces magisterial probe

KOLKATA: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited the family of a Trinamool Congress worker in Halisahar of North 24 Parganas district on Monday, a day after former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's car was attacked when she reached the spot to meet the victim's relatives.

The deceased Trinamool Congress worker, Birju Keot, husband of former Kanchrapara municipal councillor Zeni Sharma Keot, died in police lockup at Halisahar police station in the district on Friday, triggering political tension.

Admitting police negligence after meeting the family members, Adhikari said that Keot had died in police custody.

Keot was arrested on charges of extortion and other offences and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody for five days.

On Monday, Adhikari announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident, along with Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance and a government job for the victim's wife.

Adhikari, accompanied by BJP MLA Arjun Singh and senior police officials, including Director General of Police (DGP) Sidh Nath Gupta, as well as local leaders of the ruling party in the state, met the victim's family at their residence.

His wife has alleged that Keot was beaten inside the police lockup and died. The police have not immediately responded to the allegation.

The family members also claimed that he was in good health until 10 pm on Friday, when his wife met him at the police station.

He had also undergone a medical check up on Thursday night, and no major illness was mentioned in the report, they claimed.

Zeni had also handed over clothes to her husband for use at the police station. She alleged that the police beat her husband ruthlessly inside the lockup on Friday night after she left the police station.

While speaking to reporters, Adhikari said the inspector in charge of Halisahar police station had been transferred to the police lines, while the investigating officer (IO) of the case had been suspended in connection with Keot's death.

"It is clear as daylight that the man died in custody and police negligence is established. The exact circumstances leading to his death would be clear after the post mortem report arrives," he said.

The state police chief and home secretary will monitor the case, while further action will be taken based on the findings of the magisterial inquiry and the post mortem report, he said.

Adhikari said a notification regarding the inquiry would be issued later on Monday.