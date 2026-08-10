Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly and his wife receive death threats; police launch probe

KOLKATA: Former men's Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and his wife Dona Ganguly have received death threats, prompting concern for the family in Kolkata on Monday.

The former BCCI President's private secretary, Tania Bhattacharya, lodged a complaint with Thakurpukur police station on Monday, seeking an investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, a letter threatening the former India skipper and his wife was opened at the office of the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday.

The letter contains threats to “eliminate” or “finish” Ganguly and his family.

Bhattacharya alleged that such letters had been arriving for the past six months. They were initially dismissed as messages from overzealous fans, but the repeated nature of the letters and the aggressive language in the latest ones prompted the family to approach the police.

“I wish to bring to your kind attention a matter of serious concern regarding certain threatening letters that have been received by Mr Sourav Ganguly and his family," the complaint states.