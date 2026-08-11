West Bengal CM’s helicopter makes emergency landing in Kolaghat amid bad weather

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday after the pilot decided to land as a precaution amid inclement weather, officials said.

Adhikari had taken off from Dumdum for Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur, where he was scheduled to attend a programme commemorating freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.

The helicopter landed at an open ground in Kolaghat, following which the chief minister continued his journey to the scheduled venue by road, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)