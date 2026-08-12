After JeM operatives, ISI agent arrested by STF in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

KOLKATA: After the arrest of three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operatives from West Bengal and neighbouring Jharkhand, a Pakistani national allegedly working as an ISI agent was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police (WBP) in the Habra area along the India-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

According to sources, following the interrogation of the suspected ISI agent, Wahab Alam alias Rana Rauf, another person, Mohammad Izaz, was arrested from the Topsia area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata. Izaz allegedly operated as an accomplice of Rana, who had entered India through the Nepal border as an ISI handler, sources said.

Rana has direct links to the Pakistani Army, preliminary investigations by the STF have revealed.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF arrested Rana, who used to stay in Topsia, from Habra on Tuesday night. He allegedly arranged fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards with the help of Izaz.

Initially, Rana operated from Kathmandu, maintaining direct links with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, and frequently travelled to India.

STF sources also said that Rana would usually share information related to the Indian Army and Railways with the ISI.

Investigating officials are also exploring whether he had any plans to carry out terrorist operations in India ahead of Independence Day.