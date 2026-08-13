Bengal BJP government withdraws Banga Bibhushan award conferred upon party MP Nagendra Ray

KOLKATA: The West Bengal BJP government on Thursday withdrew the Banga Bibhushan award conferred upon the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray, alias Ananta Maharaj, less than 24 hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday evening directed the police to take action against those making derogatory remarks about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
A few days ago, Ananta Maharaj had made derogatory remarks about Netaji, calling him a ‘war criminal’, triggering serious controversy in political and social circles in the state.
Ananta Maharaj, a leader from Cooch Behar, was nominated to the Upper House from West Bengal in July 2023 as a candidate backed by the saffron party. He is a prominent leader of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association and an influential figure from the Rajbanshi community of north Bengal.
The erstwhile state government led by former Trinamool Congress Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had conferred the Banga Bibhushan award upon Ananta Maharaj in February, recognising his distinguished and exemplary contribution to the state and its people, with the honour carrying a high degree of dignity and prestige.
On Thursday, the state government issued an order announcing the withdrawal of the award conferred upon the BJP MP.
“….., subsequent to the conferment of the honour, certain facts and circumstances which have arisen/subsequently come to the notice of the Government are considered to be of such nature and seriousness as to raise a question as to the continued retention of the aforesaid honour by Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj and as to whether such continued retention is consistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour,” the order states.
“And whereas the material available on record, has been duly considered by the competent authority,” it states, adding, “……, upon such consideration, the competent authority is satisfied that the continued retention of the Banga Bibhushan by Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj is inconsistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour.”
“Now, therefore, the Government of West Bengal hereby withdraws and annuls the Banga Bibhushan conferred upon Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj on 21 February, 2026 with immediate effect,” the order adds.
With the withdrawal of the award, Ananta Maharaj will not be allowed to ‘represent himself as a recipient of the Banga Bibhushan and shall not thereafter use, claim or derive any recognition, privilege or benefit specially arising from such conferment’, according to the order.
Days after the remarks were made, the BJP leadership was landed in serious embarrassment in both political and social circles.
“We will not allow this (remarks against Netaji) to be made from the soil of West Bengal. The police will take appropriate and strong action,” the Chief Minister had told reporters on Wednesday at the state secretariat Nabanna.
A group of BJP MLAs and Ministers from north Bengal districts met Suvendu at the secretariat and raised the issue of the remarks against Netaji.
The Chief Minister, with the BJP MLAs and Director General of Police Siddha Nath Gupta by his side, had said that the police would not only book people making derogatory statements against Netaji but would also arrest them.
On whether the police would take any action against Ananta Maharaj, Suvendu had said, “I will not name anyone, but the law is equal for MLAs, MPs, leaders of any party, government officials, or police officers”.
He had also said that those posting derogatory messages must delete them and apologise.
The development came a day after former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a protest next to a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata’s Shyambazar area over the controversial remarks made against Netaji by the BJP MP.
In order to repair the damage caused by Ananta Maharaj, earlier in the day, Suvendu directed all the West Bengal MLAs to set up ‘seva kendras’ (public service centres) named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in every Assembly constituency.
He had said that photographs of Netaji would be put up in every school in the state.