Bengal BJP government withdraws Banga Bibhushan award conferred upon party MP Nagendra Ray

KOLKATA: The West Bengal BJP government on Thursday withdrew the Banga Bibhushan award conferred upon the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray, alias Ananta Maharaj, less than 24 hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday evening directed the police to take action against those making derogatory remarks about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A few days ago, Ananta Maharaj had made derogatory remarks about Netaji, calling him a ‘war criminal’, triggering serious controversy in political and social circles in the state.

Ananta Maharaj, a leader from Cooch Behar, was nominated to the Upper House from West Bengal in July 2023 as a candidate backed by the saffron party. He is a prominent leader of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association and an influential figure from the Rajbanshi community of north Bengal.

The erstwhile state government led by former Trinamool Congress Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had conferred the Banga Bibhushan award upon Ananta Maharaj in February, recognising his distinguished and exemplary contribution to the state and its people, with the honour carrying a high degree of dignity and prestige.

On Thursday, the state government issued an order announcing the withdrawal of the award conferred upon the BJP MP.

“….., subsequent to the conferment of the honour, certain facts and circumstances which have arisen/subsequently come to the notice of the Government are considered to be of such nature and seriousness as to raise a question as to the continued retention of the aforesaid honour by Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj and as to whether such continued retention is consistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour,” the order states.