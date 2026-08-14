21-year-old youngster stabs three children to death, injures another with sickle in West Bengal

KOLKATA: A 21-year-old youth allegedly stabbed three girls to death and injured another with a sickle at Raghunathur in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday evening.

The accused identified as Gholam Sarwar alias Badsha has been arrested.

According to the Suti police, the four girls, who were relatives of the accused, were playing near his house while he was asleep. He allegedly woke up after hearing the noise and called a girl into his room and allegedly attempted to rape the girl. The other three reportedly saw what was happening through the window, following which he allegedly called them inside and attacked all four with a sickle.

The victims, all girls aged between four and 11. Three girls died of severe blood loss while being taken to hospital, while the fourth girl is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Behrampore Medical College Hospital.

The accused’s family claimed that he was mentally challenged. However, a preliminary medical examination did not establish that he was under the influence of drugs. Police are also exploring whether he has any psychiatric condition and may conduct a mental health assessment.

Investigators have not yet confirmed whether the accused attempted to rape one of the girls.

Murshidabad Superintendent of Police Sachin Makkar said, “The accused has surrendered before the police after committing the crime. He will be produced before the court seeking police custody for interrogations. With permission of the court, he will also undergo mental health check up process under guidance psychiatric experts.”

Local residents have demanded exemplary punishment for the accused, who allegedly has criminal antecedents.