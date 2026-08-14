IIT Kharagpur student dies after falling off third floor of institute building

A 19-year-old Mechanical Engineering student of the IIT Kharagpur died after he allegedly fell from the third floor of a building on the institute campus, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the 19-year-old Ankit Sharma fell from the third-floor terrace of the Nalanda building", an officer said. The deceased was a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

Several students and others near the building heard a thud and found him lying on the ground, an institute spokesperson said.

The injured student was immediately taken to the BC Roy Technology Hospital on the campus, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

A police team from the Hijli outpost of Kharagpur Town Police Station have launched an investigation and is examining CCTV footage to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fall, he said.

The police have not yet determined whether the fall was accidental or otherwise, the officer said.

Sharma's family has been informed, and his body is to be sent to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)