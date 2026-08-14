West Bengal police file FIR against BJP MP Ananta Maharaj over remarks on Netaji

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police on Friday registered an FIR against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj over his alleged derogatory remarks against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, despite his apology.

Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police Manish Joshi said the FIR was registered following a complaint by a resident of municipal ward 10. “Police have lodged an FIR following a complaint made by a resident of the municipal ward number 10. Police are investigating the case.”

Ananta Maharaj apologised in a video message on Thursday night, hours after the state government withdrew the Banga Bibhushan award conferred on him. “I am heartily very sorry if anyone is hurt with my undesirable remarks on Netaji,” he said.

The action followed remarks in which Ananta Maharaj allegedly called Netaji a ‘war criminal’, triggering controversy in the state.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had directed police to take action against him on Wednesday. Reacting to the apology, Adhikari said, “It should be considered in a positive aspect though what he has done cannot be accepted. But he is a veteran person.”

The state government withdrew the Banga Bibhushan award on Thursday, less than 24 hours after Adhikari's direction. The award had been conferred on Ananta Maharaj in February by the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee for his contribution to the state and its people.

The government order said, “….., subsequent to the conferment of the honour, certain facts and circumstances which have arisen/subsequently come to the notice of the Government are considered to be of such nature and seriousness as to raise a question as to the continued retention of the of the aforesaid honour by Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj and as to whether such continued retention is consistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour;”

“And whereas the material available on record, has been duly considered by the competent authority,” and said, “……, upon such consideration, the competent authority is satisfied that the continued retention of the Banga Bibhushan by Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj is inconsistent with dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour.”

“Now, therefore, the Government of West Bengal hereby withdraws and annuls the Banga Bibhushan conferred upon Shri Nagendra ray alias Ananta Maharaj on 21 February, 2026 with immediate effect,” the order stated.

The order also barred Ananta Maharaj from representing himself as a Banga Bibhushan recipient or claiming any recognition, privilege or benefit arising from the award.