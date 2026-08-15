Mahua Moitra writes to LS Speaker over house eviction order, seeks safety and dignity for women MPs

A day after she was asked to vacate a room at a circuit house in her Krishnanagar constituency, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking intervention to safeguard the dignity and security of women parliamentarians.

Moitra alleged that the administration in West Bengal’s Nadia district ordered her to leave the state-run guest house late on Friday night, despite having initially allotted her accommodation there.

She said a crowd gathered outside the circuit house and raised slogans, including “Jai Shree Ram”, after she declined to leave.

According to Moitra, she arrived at the circuit house at around 6.15 pm. At 9.47 pm, she received a call from the Nadia additional district magistrate asking her to vacate the premises. She said she later received a WhatsApp message at 10.52 pm containing an order stating that reservations could not be honoured because of “annual cleaning”.

In her letter to Birla, Moitra said asking a woman MP staying alone to leave her allotted accommodation late at night raised serious concerns about her rights and security.