‘I was never involved in corruption’: Ex-West Bengal Speaker Asish Banerjee’s suicide note

KOLKATA: “I was never involved in corruption. It was a blunder to join politics,” states the suicide note of the deceased former deputy speaker of West Bengal Assembly and ex-Trinamool Congress MLA from Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Asish Banerjee, who was found hanging at an office of the party on Sunday morning, police sources said.

The purported suicide note was recovered from the party office located near his residence at Hattalapara under ward number V of the Rampurhat Municipality, the sources said.

The former MLA's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact circumstances leading to his death are yet to be ascertained, sources added.

The suicide note written in Bengali on his letterhead pad of Ex-associate professor of the Rampurhat College in the district Ashish said, “No one is responsible for my death.”

The five-time Trinamool MLA from Rampurhat constituency has also repented for joining politics in the note and advised all members of his family not to get involved in politics.

During the Trinamool Congress regime the former Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also made him state school education minister in her cabinet. He has also repeatedly claimed in the suicide note that he was never involved with any corruptions. He could never make any protest against his party’s wrongdoings, according to the suicide note.

“I was involved with politics since my student life. But I was never involved in corruptions in my life. I was a general secretary of the students’ union in Bardhaman University but never involved in corruptions. We had differences in our political ideology but there was no enmity. I could never protest against the party’s misdeeds. I did never take single paise against any work I have done,” he wrote in the note.