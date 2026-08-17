Hotel fire in West Bengal's Tarapith town kills eight, several injured

KOLKATA: Police have arrested the owner of a hotel in Tarapith in West Bengal’s Birbhum district where a devastating fire broke out, killing eight pilgrims and injuring several others.

Police are investigating whether the hotel authorities had taken adequate safety measures to prevent the fire.

At least eight people, mainly pilgrims, were killed and several others critically injured in an early morning fire at the hotel on Monday, police said.

The fire was spotted around 5 am on the ground floor of the four-storey hotel building in the temple town of Tarapith, when most of the guests were asleep, they said.

Twenty-two fire tenders were pressed into service at the spot and brought the blaze under control within around three hours.

The injured were taken to the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital.

Hotel officials claimed the fire was caused by a short circuit.

The arrested owner, Kalyan Paul, of the hotel ‘Bideshini’, close to the Tarapith Kali temple, claimed that there were no loopholes in the hotel’s fire safety measures and that there was an exit door at the back of the building.

“Electricity connections in the hotel were snapped by our staff soon after the fire was spotted early this morning. The entire hotel complex suddenly plunged into darkness and, as a result, boarders could not come out of the hotel. The anxious boarders could not find the exit door because of the darkness and smoke caused by the fire. They tried to come out of the hotel through its reception centre and directly faced the fire,” Kalyan, who also sustained injuries, told reporters at the spot.

According to police and fire brigade sources, 22 injured people, including nine unconscious victims, were rescued. Many of the injured have been discharged after treatment at the state-run teaching hospital.

Thousands of pilgrims from across the state had come to the temple town of Tarapith to offer ‘puja’ at the temple on the last Monday of the Bengali ‘Srabon’ month.

With the sound of abrupt explosions, boarders in different hotels woke up in fear and anxiety.