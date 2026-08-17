Hotel fire in West Bengal's Tarapith town kills seven, several injured

At least seven people were killed and several others critically injured in a fire at a hotel in West Bengal's Birbhum district early on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the fire erupted around 5 am on the ground floor of the four-storey hotel in the temple town of Tarapith, when most of the guests were asleep, they said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and they brought the blaze under control.

The injured were taken to the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital.

Hotel officials claimed the fire was caused by a short circuit. Officials said some of the victims were pilgrims who had come to the town to offer prayers at the famous Kali temple.

(With inputs from PTI)