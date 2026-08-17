‘No BJP role in murder of CJP volunteer father’

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday denied reports claiming the BJP’s involvement in the alleged murder of the father of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) volunteer in the Bankura district in the state.

The CM said, “The incident has no link with politics. Culprits involved in the case will not be spared. Three among the five named in the FIR have already been arrested. BJP is not involved in the incident.”

The CJP on Sunday demanded the arrest of those responsible for the alleged assault that led to the death of Janab Mafik, the father of its volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez, in the Indus area of the Bankura district in Bengal.

According to the CJP sources, Hafeez had joined the protest movement at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the NEET paper leak demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. After returning home in Indus, the 25-year-old Hafeez was attacked after he inspected a government school as part of the CJP’s “School Thik Karo” campaign.

A group of local influential residents allegedly attacked him and his parents at their residence at Karisunda. His grievously injured father succumbed on August 15.