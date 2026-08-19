Four of Bangladeshi family among nine killed in Kolkata hotel fire

KOLKATA: Nine people, including a four-year-old child, were killed in a fire that swept through a five-storey building housing several hotels on Mirza Ghalib Street in Kolkata's New Market area early Wednesday, police said.

Five of the deceased were Bangladeshi nationals, according to Kolkata Police and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. Four of the Bangladeshi victims belonged to the same family.

The fire broke out at the building in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering a major rescue operation. Several other people, including Bangladeshi nationals, were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Among the Bangladeshi victims were journalist Debashis Dutta, his wife Afsana Sarmin, their four-year-old son Swarnashis Dutta and Afsana's father Mohammad Akram. The family were residents of Kushtia in Bangladesh. The fifth victim was identified as Babu Ahmed of Aminbazar in Dhaka.

Dutta and his family had arrived in India on August 3 for medical treatment for his son and father-in-law at a hospital in Bengaluru. They reached Kolkata on August 18.