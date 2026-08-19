Kolkata Diary | Calcutta HC pulls up Census authorities

Govt to plant 20 cr trees in ’27, 10 cr this year

West Bengal government will undertake planting of 20 crore trees in 2027 to ensure environmental upkeep and afforestation of the state, CM Suvendu Adhikari announced on Tuesday. Planting a sapling at Mohor Kunja in the city to inaugurate a programme for planting 50 lakh trees across the state in a day, Suvendu said three crore mangrove trees will be planted in the Sunderbans islands from October. “We have undertaken a plan to plant 20 crore saplings in 2027,” he said. Adhikari said that the initiative will be implemented by the forest and panchayat departments of the state. “Our target is to plant 10 crore trees this year,” he added.

SUBHENDU MAITI

Our correspondent in West Bengal

subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com