At least five injured in blast at firecracker factory in Bengal's South 24 Parganas

At least five people were injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

The explosion occurred at the factory in the Champahati area around noon, following which a fire broke out at the unit, a senior police officer said.

Locals found the factory engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from there, he said.

"Five people have been injured in the blast. A fire brigade team reached the spot," the officer said.

A probe is underway to "ascertain the exact cause of the blast and to check whether the unit had the requisite licence and followed safety norms", he said.

(With inputs from PTI)