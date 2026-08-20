Jadavpur University unrest spills onto streets as ABVP, Left students clash with police

At the other end of the road near the 8B bus stand, SFI and other Left-affiliated students attempted to march towards the university. Police stopped them with barricades, leading to scuffles between protesters and security personnel. The Left protesters later sat on the road in a sit-in.

The Thursday confrontation came after violence inside the campus during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday over a general body meeting of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU).

The ABVP had objected to the meeting, questioning its legitimacy in the absence of an elected students' union at the university. Left-leaning student groups, meanwhile, accused ABVP supporters of entering the campus with outsiders and disrupting the meeting.

Both sides have accused the other of bringing outsiders to the university. Several students were injured in the clashes and were taken to KPC Medical College Hospital. There were also allegations of stone-pelting, vandalism, fires and attempts to damage university facilities.

The university's emblem also became a casualty of the confrontation. The large iron emblem installed at Gate No. 4 was pulled down and damaged during the protest. Designed under the direction of renowned artist Nandalal Bose, the emblem is an important symbol of the university. Teachers and students subsequently displayed it on the campus.

The violence prompted competing political reactions.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya sought to distance the party from the ABVP, saying it was an independent nationalist student organisation and not the BJP's student wing.

“ABVP is not the student's wing of BJP. It is a nationalistic students' body which functions independently and is not a branch organisation of the BJP,” Bhattacharya said.