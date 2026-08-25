Bengal tourism dept to empower district administrations, aiming to turn State into a tourism destination

KOLKATA: West Bengal tourism department is all set to turn the State into a travel destination throughout the year. It has decided to give district administrations more powers to undertake tourism development projects, while adopting a “One District, One Destination” policy to promote the State’s diverse tourism potential.

While announcing the new policy at the Udayachal Tourism Property in Salt Lake on Monday evening, the State tourism minister Shankar Ghosh said that his department would help district administrations and local bodies prepare detailed project reports (DPR) and implement tourism projects in their respective areas across the State.

Through the “One District, One Destination” policy, the department can identify tourism spots in their respective areas to upgrade Bengal into a tourism destination of international standard.

"As a result, tourism seasons will exist in the state for 365 days instead of being season-based,” the tourism minister said.

Ghosh also said that a coordination cell comprising officials of districts, sub-divisions, blocks and concerned MLAs in each district in the state will be created.