Durga Puja to be themed on Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's life, political journey

KOLKATA: A Durga Puja organised in Kolkata by Hindu Mahasabha would showcase the life and political journey of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, organisers said on Wednesday.

The puja, themed 'Nandigram to Nabanna: Bubair Joyjatra', will trace the political battles of Adhikari, whose nickname is 'Bubai', and public life through a combination of models, flex panels, photographs, murals and documentary presentations.

"The pandal would chronicle different phases of Adhikari's journey, including his childhood, entry into politics, struggles during various political movements and his eventual emergence as the chief minister of West Bengal," Hindu Mahasabha state president Chandrachur Goswami said.