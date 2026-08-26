Elderly woman dies, few others injured in yet another fire in Bengal

KOLKATA: An elderly woman died, while few others injured in yet another incident of fire that broke out in a residential building in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday after a gap of hardly one week since 19 August when nine people, including seven Bangladeshi nationals, died in a hotel fire on Mirja Galib Street in the New Market area in Kolkata.

Today, the fire broke out in the third floor of the building inside the Uttarayan housing complex at Amtala in the Andul-Mouri around 1 pm. The body of 65-year-old Rupa Mukherjee was found inside a room of a flat in the building, police said. Few other residents in the building were also because of suffocation triggered by the fire.

A Fire Brigade official said, five fire-fighting engines were pressed into service to bring the fire under control within two hours. Twelve people have been rescued from the five-storey building. Thick black smoke soon engulfed the housing complex with 22 residential buildings and surrounding area, creating a suffocating situation for residents.