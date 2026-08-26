Sixty newborns in Bengal’s State-run medical college hospital die in August; health department initiates inquiry

KOLKATA: Sixty newborns, including 10 in a single day in a span of one week, died at the state-run Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) in West Bengal, exposing the vulnerable neonatal care system in government facilities in the State.

Alarmed by such a huge number of crib deaths, particularly in the third week of August, the Swasthya Bhaban, the state health department headquarters at Salt Lake, has initiated an inquiry.

The department has directed the MMCH to submit a detailed report in connection with the deaths of six infants to Swasthya Bhaban as early as possible.

Prof (Dr) Prasenjit Bar, medical superintendent cum vice principal (MSVP) of the MMCH, told reporters on Wednesday, “Ten newborn babies died on August 12 at the hospital. Eight among the 10 babies were brought to our hospital in critical condition from several other government healthcare centres and nursing homes across Malda district.”

“Only two out of the 10 babies were born in our hospital. Four among the 10 deceased had congenital heart disease, two had severe respiratory distress, and the remaining four had other serious complications,” Prof Bar said.

“Similarly, 44 out of the 60 newborns were rushed to our hospital in very critical conditions from elsewhere as referral cases. The remaining 16 babies were born in our hospital,” he added.

The health department took up the matter soon after it came to know about the figure of deaths from the official website.