West Bengal minister claims BJP fulfilled 43% of poll promises, predicts civic poll win

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul has claimed that the BJP government had fulfilled “43 per cent” of its election promises since coming to power in May.

Paul was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the CREDAI ‘Kolkata Techcon 2026’ in the state capital on Wednesday.

"Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has already fulfilled 43 per cent of promises made in the poll manifesto," she said, without elaborating.

Paul also expressed confidence that corporate investment in the state would increase. "The government is working on the ground for development, and we expect industries to come in a big way," she said.

State Industry Minister Tapas Roy had earlier said the government was likely to introduce separate policies for land and industry to attract investment. The proposed industry policy would also include measures to boost exports, he had said.

Paul outlined a vision for transforming Kolkata into a “thriving smart metropolis” and urged the real estate sector to contribute to the process.

She said West Bengal was seeing development in sectors including affordable housing, hospitality, warehousing and logistics.

The minister also called for greater use of modern construction technologies, including digital engineering and smart building solutions, to reduce costs and improve safety.