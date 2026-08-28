Abhishek Banerjee rules out TMC return for ‘traitors’ who crossed over to rival factions

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said no “traitor” who crossed over to rival factions to “save their backs” would be allowed to return to the party, though he acknowledged that party supremo Mamata Banerjee would have the final say.

According to a PTI report, while addressing a rally organised to mark the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the party's student wing, Banerjee also underlined the importance of “youth power” in changing the course of national politics and said student protests had forced the “Delhi zamindars” to bow before their might.

“Although our supreme leader Mamata Banerjee has the final say on the matter, I say this with utmost conviction: Not a single traitor who flourished under the TMC and left the hands of our workers in these testing times to save their backs will be allowed to return to our party,” he said, endorsing an earlier appeal made by party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“Those who joined the ‘BC’ (Balish-Chata, literally ‘pillow-licking’, referring to the Ritabrata Banerjee-led dissident faction in the state Assembly) group to protect themselves and are now enjoying perks from the BJP would receive no concessions from us in future,” he added.

Banerjee's remarks came days after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued notices to 20 rebel TMC MPs who had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

The MPs have been asked to respond within seven days to a disqualification petition filed by Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee under the anti-defection provisions of the Constitution.

The notices were issued on Tuesday, coinciding with the Supreme Court's decision to issue notices to the MPs in connection with Banerjee's plea seeking a time-bound direction to the Speaker to decide on their disqualification.