BJP’s Bengal experiment: What the first 100 days reveal about governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4, 2026-- the day BJP won the West Bengal elections to put an end to TMC's 15-year rule-- affirmed that the party's first government in the state would provide opportunities and self-respect to all sections.

The BJP promised "sushasan" (good governance), replacing what it described as a governance of coercion and intimidation under the TMC regime. The people of Bengal expected this to cover welfare, investment, employment, security and dignity across communities.

A hundred days into the BJP rule, it is still too early to judge how the government has fared.

The early record is mixed. The period has seen swift action on administrative priorities such as border infrastructure and welfare restructuring. But it has also exposed the fiscal limitations of ambitious promises, generated unrest among sections of beneficiaries and raised questions about how a party accustomed to opposition politics responds to dissent and institutional conflict.

The first 100 days are therefore less a verdict on Suvendu Adhikari as Chief Minister than a glimpse of the challenges before him in governing Bengal.